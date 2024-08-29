ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect was neutralised during a gun battle with the operatives.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)
Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

Recommended articles

ASP Timfon John, the State Police Public Relations Officer, announced this to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday. She said that the suspect was neutralised on Wednesday during a gun battle with operatives of the command in his hideouts of Uyanga Community in Cross River.

She said that one G3 rifles with four live ammunition were recovered from the suspect. She also said that the suspect’s remains had been deposited at the morgue while investigations with the intent to arrest other members of the gang were ongoing.

“The suspect, a gang leader of bling marine strike force terrorising Uruan/Oron waterways, was responsible for the kidnapping of a High Court Judge and the killing of her Police Orderly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The kingpin was also responsible for the gruesome murder of the owner of another prominent person in the state and the kidnapping of his sales representative, among other persons,” she said.

She said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara, had reassured Akwa Ibom’s residents of the determination of the command to make the state safe and secure for business to thrive. Ayilara, therefore, called on Akwa Ibom people to report all suspicious movements to the police.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NLC president Ajaero returns amid controversy over police invitation

NLC president Ajaero returns amid controversy over police invitation

Tinubu departs Nigeria for crucial meeting in China

Tinubu departs Nigeria for crucial meeting in China

FG approves 50% electricity subsidy for public hospitals nationwide

FG approves 50% electricity subsidy for public hospitals nationwide

Yobe Government debunks viral post on approval of new minimum wage as false

Yobe Government debunks viral post on approval of new minimum wage as false

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

Former APC spokesman slams Bode George over Atiku's 2027 prospects

Former APC spokesman slams Bode George over Atiku's 2027 prospects

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Buhari’s ex-aide calls for strict regulation as bandits flaunt cash on TikTok

Buhari’s ex-aide calls for strict regulation as bandits flaunt cash on TikTok

Sanwo-Olu's wife passionate about drug abuse fight, calls for accurate data

Sanwo-Olu's wife passionate about drug abuse fight, calls for accurate data

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State.

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Former PPRO in Lagos State, ACP Chike Oti on sick bed diagnosed with kidney failure [NAN]

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant