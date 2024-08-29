Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

ASP Timfon John, the State Police Public Relations Officer, announced this to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday. She said that the suspect was neutralised on Wednesday during a gun battle with operatives of the command in his hideouts of Uyanga Community in Cross River.

She said that one G3 rifles with four live ammunition were recovered from the suspect. She also said that the suspect’s remains had been deposited at the morgue while investigations with the intent to arrest other members of the gang were ongoing.

“The suspect, a gang leader of bling marine strike force terrorising Uruan/Oron waterways, was responsible for the kidnapping of a High Court Judge and the killing of her Police Orderly.

“The kingpin was also responsible for the gruesome murder of the owner of another prominent person in the state and the kidnapping of his sales representative, among other persons,” she said.