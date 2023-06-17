ADVERTISEMENT
Police nab goat-stealing syndicate, others in Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police nab goat-stealing syndicate, others in Gombe. [Credit- Businessday NG]
ASP Mahid Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, stated this in a press statement issued to journalists on Friday in Gombe.

Abubakar said the suspects had been using tricycles to steal goats from the communities which they eventually sell to make money.

According to him, luck ran out of them when operatives of the Gombe Division, acting on intelligence report, arrested the suspects at their various hideouts.

“The suspects Abdulaziz Abubakar, 20 years, Abdullahi Shuaibu Alias Dealer, 25 years and Hassan Adamu, 18, had confessed voluntarily to having carried out the act.

“Investigation is still ongoing and the case will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

“Exhibits recovered include one tricycle and one goat,” he said.

The spokesperson said 12 other suspects were also arrested for criminal conspiracy, theft and armed robbery.

According to him, the suspects have confessed to the crimes and would soon be charged to court.

Abubakar said exhibits recovered from them included one stabiliser, Samsung Galaxy S8 plus, six mobile phones, one bundle of wrappers, three sharp cutlasses, one stick, one mp3 player and two knives.

