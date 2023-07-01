Police launch manhunt for killers of woman accused of witchcraft in Cross River

The State Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, has directed that the perpetrators be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, on Saturday.

The commissioner who described the incident as unfortunate, noted that no person had the right to take another life under any guise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased, Mrs Martina Itagbor, a mother of four, was accused of witchcraft following the death of two young men in a car crash that also left many injured.

Following the accusation, the mother of four was beaten and burnt to death by some youths of Old Ntem community in Akamkpa council area of Cross River.

The Police said the heinous crime was one the police frowned at and would do everything necessary to ensure such did not repeat itself again.

According to him, “The issue of jungle justice is one crime that the Police does not take lightly and as such, we have already commenced manhunt for those responsible for the dastardly act.

“Those responsible, no matter highly placed, will be arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of the land.”

Meanwhile, Gov Bassey Otu has said that the state, like every other parts of the country is governed by constitutional order and that no form of brigandage and criminal acts will be tolerated.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, Otu directed the law enforcement agency to arrest and ensure that the perpetrators met with the full weight of the laws.

The governor said that the allegation, if proven true, was repulsive and against all civility.

“My attention has been drawn to the alleged burning to death of a citizen of the state in Akammkpa Local Government Area of the state by some unscrupulous, wild and criminally- minded youths,

“It is sheer savagery and cowardice for the youths or anybody to take the laws into their hands, more so, involving a helpless woman.

According to the governor, “Such abhorrent acts have no place in our constitutional democracy that Nigeria practice which our state is part of.

“Our people must do away with all relics of culture that promotes violence, murder and criminality such as in this instance.

“To this end, I am directing the Commissioner of Police in the state to mobilise all tactical and investigative assets and ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice.