Police kill suspected robber, rescue kidnapped victim in Delta

The Police Command in Delta has neutralised a member of a suspected robbery gang in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the state command, DSP Bright Edafe who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri also said that a kidnapped victim was rescued “unhurt”.

Edafe said that the deceased was a member of a three-man robbery syndicate operating at the Iyara neighborhood in the Warri South metropolis.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspect died on Friday following an injury he sustained during a gun duel with the police operatives attached to “A Division”, Warri.

“On Aug. 5, at about 5.15 p.m., Anti Crime Patrol attached to ‘A’ Division Warri, who were on a stop and search duty at Iyara Road when they intercepted a tricycle with three male occupants.

“The suspects surprisingly reversed the tricycle and sped off. The team upon suspicion went after them till they got to Chevron Clinic Road in Warri.

“The hoodlums opened fire on the policemen and the team responded. In the process, one of the suspects was maimed while others escaped.

“The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment,” he said.

Edafe said that one locally made cut-to-size gun with six live cartridges and two expanded cartridges were recovered adding that manhunt for other members of the gang was ongoing.

On the kidnapped incident, Edafe said that the victim was rescued on Saturday by the Police operatives attached to the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) while on a special duty alongside Sapele Divisional patrol team.

He said that team flagged down a Toyota Camry with Registration Number: AFM 47 AP with three occupants, adding that the hoodlums refused to stop for search.

“Rather, they drove against traffic in a bid to escape on the Okirigwe Road, Sapele and the police went after them.

“They jumped out of the vehicle and escaped into a crowded place. When the team got to the abandoned vehicle, they saw a victim tied inside the car who was kidnapped by the suspects.

“He was rescued unhurt and has since reunited with his family,” Edafe said.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspects included: one locally made short gun, one cutlass and their operational vehicle suspected to have been stolen.

He said that effort to apprehend the fleeing suspects was ongoing.

