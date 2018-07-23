Pulse.ng logo
Police invitation is a mere political game - Saraki

The police on Monday, July 23, 2018,  for the second time, asked the Senate President to report at the Intelligence Response Team, Guzape Ajuba at 8am on Tuesday.

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described his recent invitation by the police as a mere political game.

The police on Monday, July 23, 2018,  for the second time, asked the Senate President to report at the Intelligence Response Team, Guzape Ajuba at 8am on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

According to Saraki his invitation over the Offa robbery investigation is a mere afterthought which is designed to achieve political purpose.

Police wants to score cheap points

The Senate President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that he has it on good authority that the Police had already decided on the suspects to arraign in court in Ilorin, Kwara State on Wednesday based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mohammed U.E. and that the turn around to invite him was a ploy aimed at scoring cheap political points.

Saraki said " I have been reliably informed that the police invitation was planned by IG as a ploy to stop an alleged plan by some Senators and House of Representatives members from defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was also said that if I was detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, that will abort the so-called defection plan.

"While I continue to maintain that the issue of my position on the 2019 elections is not a personal decision for me alone to make, it should be noted that all these concoctions and evil plot cannot deter me. Those behind this fresh assault will fail as I have nothing to do with the robbery incident or any criminal matter for that matter.

"I am aware that following a request made by the Police on June 13, 2018 to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation had written a legal advice dated June 22, 2018, in which he stated on page 5, paragraph (f) that ‘For the Senate President and the Kwara State Governor, this office is unable to establish from the evidence in the interim report a nexus between the alleged office and the suspects’

Police now APC instrument

Saraki also accused the Nigerian Police Force of bias, saying that they it has allowed itself to be used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to suppress opponents.

"The Police have obviously corrupted and politicized their investigations into the Offa robbery incident. They have turned it into an instrument for the party in power to suppress perceived opponents, witch-hunt issue for blackmailing people from freely choosing which platform on which they want to pursue their ambition and a matter for harassing the people whose exit from APC would harm the chances of the party in the forthcoming elections.

" I want to make it apparent that I have no hand in either the robbery incident or any criminal acitivity. The Police in their haste to embarrass me sent the invitation to me at 8pm and requested that I report to the station by 8am tomorrow morning. This obviously demonstrated their desperation as I do not see why they are now in a hurry.

"They also stated in today's letter that because in my response of June 7, 2018 to their own letter written on June 4, 2018, I stated that I was responding simply to the contents of the letter and that the full text of the statement made by the arrested suspects which they claimed indicted me was not made available to me, they were now including the suspects statements in the current letter. Yet, instead of including the suspects' statements, they only attached two copies of my own letter to the invitation. No suspects statement was made available,” he added.

APC wants to force me

The Senate President also described the police invitation as APC’s way forcing him to stay in the party.

He said "This plot aimed at compelling me and my associates to stay in a party where members are criminalised without just cause, where injustice is perpetrated at the highest level and where there is no respect for constitutionalism is an exercise in futility and it will fail.

"Once again, my confidence in God and our judicial system remains intact and unshaken. The truth shall also prevail in this case.”

Saraki 2019

Meanwhile, there are indications that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is planning to announce his intention to run for President in 2019 soon.

According to a source who spoke to Tribune, the Senate President is considering the possibility of running on the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) platform.

