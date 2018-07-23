Pulse.ng logo
Police invite Saraki over Offa robbery for the 2nd time

Saraki IGP invites Senate President over Offa robbery

The Police said Saraki's invitation is based on the confessional statement of the mastermind of the Offa bank robbery.

What Senate President, Bukola Saraki told Adeleke University graduands play Again, Police invite Saraki over Offa robbery. (Senate President Media Office)

The Nigeria Police has again invited Senate President Bukola Saraki over the robbery of banks in Offa, Kwara state.

According to a statement personally signed by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and made available to Pulse, Saraki is expected to report at the Intelligence Response Team, Guzape Ajuba at 8am on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

The IGP noted that Saraki’s invitation was based on a confessional statement by the suspected leader of the group, Ayodele Akinnibosun, who claimed that he and other members of the robbery gang worked as political thugs for the Senate President and Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Both Saraki and Ahmed have since denied connections with Akinnibosun and other members of the robbery gang.

But, the IGP maintained that Saraki would report at the Unit to enable further investigation on the matter.

The Police had invited Saraki to appear before it’s intelligence unit days after gunmen attacked financial institutions in Offa, Kwara state killing 33 people on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Saraki accepted the invitation but the Police reversed itself and asked the Senate President to respond to the allegation in writing within 48-hours.

Saraki’s invitation by the Police is coming after days of series of meetings with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amidst the Senate President's planned defection from the ruling party.

See copies of the letter on Saraki's invitation by the Police.

Police invite Saraki over Offa robbery play

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

