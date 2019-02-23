In a statement released on Thursday, the commissioner spokesperson, ASP Chuks Oritsewezie, said the truck was intercepted by operatives on stop and search duties along Ughelli –Patani road.

Oritsewezie said the operatives gave the unregistered Toyota Hilux a wild chase after it refused to stop. The occupants, however, stopped the vehicle abruptly and ran into the bush.

" 128 pieces of 60mm.156 kg emulsion chemical substances and 5 pieces of electric detonators all concealed in several black bagco bags along with Hilux van were recovered," he said.

The polices spokesperson said the suspected explosives have been handed over to the Bomb disposal unit to confirm them as such.

Reacting to the development, the state police commissioner, Adeyinka B. Adeleke, assured Deltans that there is no cause to be apprehensive over anything.

He warned that anybody with the intention to cause mayhem or disrupt the election by any means will be seriously dealt with.