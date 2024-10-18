Police gun down 2 Enugu kidnappers who demanded ₦40m ransom during raid on den

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Friday, said that police operatives recovered one G-3 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 125 rounds of live ammunition from the den.

Ndukwe said that the feat, which was achieved on October 17, around 8 p.m., was carried out by operatives from the Enugu State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping, Distress Response and Special Intervention Squads.

He said the raided hideout was located in Nokpa-Nike in Enugu East Local Government of the state.

According to him, the breakthrough followed a diligently gathered actionable intelligence.

He said, “Upon the operatives’ arrival, the kidnappers opened fire on them, prompting a return of fire.

“In the process, two of the suspects were neutralised, while others fled with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“A manhunt for the fleeing suspects and others linked to the syndicate is underway.

“A male victim, identified as the Personal Assistant (PA) to a public figure (names withheld), kidnapped by the gang on Sept. 27 in Trans-Ekulu axis of Enugu was rescued unharmed."

The police spokesman said that preliminary investigations revealed that the criminal group had demanded a ransom of ₦40 million for the release of their victim.

Ndukwe said that further investigations also revealed that the group was also found to be responsible for several kidnappings within the Enugu metropolis and its environs in recent times.

“Some of their members have been arrested and arraigned in court, with firearms and ammunition recovered from them previously.

“Furthermore, the buildings used for these criminal acts, including the present one, have been destroyed by the Enugu State Government.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has commended the operatives’ efforts and reiterated the command’s unwavering resolve to eradicate violent crimes in the state.

