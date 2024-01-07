ADVERTISEMENT
Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Hundeyin, the arrested persons are all male and aged 16, 42 and 43.

Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Saturday evening in a statement.

Hundeyin said that operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) carried out the arrest at about 12:23 p.m. on Saturday on Abatti Street, Shasha Akowonjo area of Lagos State.

He said that staging of the carnival was in total disregard for some laws of Lagos State.

He said that the arrest was a sequel to the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, to the Commander of RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to bring to book any person found attempting to break the laws.

“CP Fayoade had earlier met with organisers of the carnival, advising them on the need to get a hall for the carnival and stay away from shutting streets or disturbing public peace.

“The suspects are to be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

