Police detain 39 hoodlums, tailor producing Russian flags in Kaduna

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incidents in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The command has successfully detained 39 suspects who exploited the protests.”

He said these individuals, seen displaying Russian and Chinese flags, mobilised and engaged in the vandalisation of private and public properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Among the damaged properties were a Hilux vehicle belonging to KADVS, a Toyota Yaris owned by a journalist, and the KASTLEA office in Zone 6, Zaria, which was set on fire.

“The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, intervened to restore order. During the confrontation, the suspects became hostile and resorted to using stones, catapults, and other weapons.

“The police managed to calm the situation with the minimal use of tear gas.

“In total, 39 suspects were nabbed at the scene, including a tailor who was sewing the foreign flags for the group, ” he said.

Hassan said the police recovered 38 Russian flags, one Chinese flag, two catapults with a bag of stones, and various vandalised items.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police(CP), Mr Audu Dabigi, has commended his officers for their professional conduct.

He said that Dabigi has warned all the residents to adhere to the imposed curfew.

He assured that violators will face arrest and prosecution by the law.

“The CP also appeals to all the citizens to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies during this critical period.