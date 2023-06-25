ADVERTISEMENT
Police debunk viral video of kidnapping in Enugu as 'untrue'

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said that those peddling the fake video clip and the publication were not doing so in the best interest of the security and safety of the state and its people.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday in Enugu.

The Command is in receipt of a viral video clip depicting gunshots and people running in a forest, with the accompanying message that “Enugu-Ugwogo is not safe now, Yesterday (June 23), hoodlums kidnapped three times yesterday.

The video showed that “The first kidnapping incident took place around 12noon, another at 2pm and another at 6pm.”

"This was similarly published in some news blogs and webpages with the title: “kidnappers conduct marathon operations at Nsukka-Ugwogo-Nike-Enugu Road,” the police spokesperson said.

Ndukwe said that the Command, therefore, wishes to state categorically that the video, with the accompanying message and the news publications, are “not only untrue, but highly unfounded and misleading”.

According to him, this is because there was no such serial incident of kidnapping on the same day as reported, or shooting and chaotic incident as relayed in the video, at the mentioned location or any other part of the state.

He said, “As a matter of fact, forensic analysis of the video indicates that it did not happen anywhere in the country, let alone Enugu State.

“In the same vein, the Command sees the unverified and unfounded report of repeated kidnapping incidents on the same day, as a misleading and mischievous act of misinformation, aimed at creating panic in the state.”

The spokesman said nonetheless, the Command acknowledges the recent reoccurrence of acts of kidnapping at some locations of the said road but wished to clearly state that sensationalising and blowing the situation out of proportion was wicked.

He said that those peddling the fake video clip and the publication were not doing so in the best interest of the security and safety of the state and its people.

Ndukwe said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the massive deployment of the Command’s policing resources to the said location and other locations, for the sustained onslaught against criminal elements.

“He reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Command to contain such acts of crime and criminality in the state and to bring their perpetrators to book.

“The commissioner, therefore, enjoins citizens of the state, especially those in locations where acts of kidnapping and other criminality are perpetrated, to assist the Command with credible information and intelligence required to tackle the situations headlong.”

He called on residents to report such incidents at the nearest police station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172, or send email to infoenugupolice@gmail.com.

