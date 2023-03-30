The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police debunk alleged invasion of Oyo school by suspected herdsmen

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the herdsmen were peacefully grazing their cattle outside the vicinity of the school and people began to raise false alarm.

It would be recalled that reports alleged that suspected herdsmen with their cattle had invaded the school farm on Thursday morning, injuring some of the school teachers and students who wanted to prevent their cattle from grazing.

Speaking on the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, the command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso debunked the incident.

Osifeso said that nothing of such incident happened in the school and nobody was injured as being alleged.

He said the herdsmen were peacefully grazing their cattle outside the vicinity of the school and people began to raise false alarm.

Osifeso said there was peace in the area and the state still enjoyed the peace witnessed during the recently concluded 2023 General elections.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adebowale Williams had sent the Divisional Police Officer in the area to the place, who confirmed the incident did not happen and the area was peaceful and calm.

Osifeso urged the media and public to always scrutinise their source of news in order not to create unnecessary fear in the society.

News Agency Of Nigeria

