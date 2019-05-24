A vulture arrested by the Police in Adamawa state has consumed meat worth N30,000 barely six days in detention.

The Police Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Othman Abubakar, said the vulture was arrested alongside a woman that owned it after residents of Maiha complained that the bird’s presence created fear in the community.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Audu Madaki, had earlier told journalists that the duo were apprehended following a formal complaint from a senior member of the community that the bird’s presence caused panic as it was considered a harbinger of impending insurgency attacks.

"An elder in Maiha complained that a woman had brought a vulture and that the last time someone kept three vultures Maiha, the area was invaded by insurgents in a matter of few days," Madaki said according to DailyTrust.

"Since the community seemed to be disturbed by the presence of the vulture, I advised the man to lodge a complain with the Divisional Police Officer in Maiha which he did, leading to the eventual arrest of the woman and the vulture."

Madaki explained that the Police, upon receipt of such complaints, must launch an investigation to ascertain the credibility of the allegation with a view to taking the necessary action to maintain peace.

Abubakar expressed concerns that the Command might incur more cost as it continued to detain the bird.