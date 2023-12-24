ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

Nurudeen Shotayo

Azeez Ijaduade was shot by an errant police officer during an end-of-the-year party in Ogun State.

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer
Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

Recommended articles

Ijaduade, the son of a veteran Nollywood actor, Waheed Ijaduade, was reportedly shot by an errant police officer in the Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The news was broken by the actor's colleague, Abiodun Adebanjo, via a post on his Instagram Story in the early hours of Sunday, December 24, 2023.

With the handle @iamabiodunadebanjo, Adebanjo wrote, “Please, we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by a Nigeria Police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is presently at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

“Anybody with the contacts of the Police IG or Commissioner should reach out.”

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said in a statement that Ijaduade “was hit by an ammunition shell after a mobile officer shot into the air during an end-of-year party.

She added that the officer responsible for the shooting has been identified, and the command has begun an investigation into the incident.

We received a report of a shooting incident on the 23rd of December 2023 at about 11:24hrs from one Fakoya Adewale, Napoli Hotel manager In Iperu where he reported to the Divisional Police Officer that during Bramaj Company end of year party in the hotel a mobile policeman attached to the Chinese expatriate expended a shot into the air and unfortunately the ammunition shell hit one Azeez Ijaduade – an actor – on the neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Commander Mopol 16 has contacted the actor and also visited him in the hospital where he will be discharged soon. The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill.

“The Mobile Policeman has been identified and investigation into the shooting incident has commenced by the Command. Members of the public will be updated accordingly,Odutola said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How I’m using tech to eradicate prejudice, give people equal opportunities – Latunde

How I’m using tech to eradicate prejudice, give people equal opportunities – Latunde

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

I gave my best to Nigeria as president, Babangida says

I gave my best to Nigeria as president, Babangida says

Ex-CBN deputy governor brands Emefiele worst CBN gov in Nigeria's history

Ex-CBN deputy governor brands Emefiele worst CBN gov in Nigeria's history

Hotels, cinemas, clubs in Lagos organise jaw-dropping activities at Yuletide

Hotels, cinemas, clubs in Lagos organise jaw-dropping activities at Yuletide

Kaduna Governor inaugurates centre to train 800 youths annually

Kaduna Governor inaugurates centre to train 800 youths annually

Stop using my office to issue fake appointments to Nigerians - SGF

Stop using my office to issue fake appointments to Nigerians - SGF

INEC issues certificates of return to 16 Plateau members-elect

INEC issues certificates of return to 16 Plateau members-elect

Extend kindness to those who need it, Tinubu tells Nigerians in Christmas message

Extend kindness to those who need it, Tinubu tells Nigerians in Christmas message

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

EFCC boss demands law against unexplained wealth

Nigeria Police Officers (Premium Times)

Police announce massive deployment of personnel in FCT

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

APC Chieftain calls for Tinubu urgent intervention in drug price hike

Suspected bandits kill 4 farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina State

Suspected bandits kill 4 farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina State