Police confirm killing of LG chairman’s aide in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos on Sunday confirmed the killing of Francis Oguntulu, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, by unknown gunmen.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, said that no arrest had been made.

“The command is doing everything possible to apprehend Ogutulu’s killers. The State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, is handling the case,” he said.

NAN sources indicated that unknown gunmen, on Friday night, shot Oguntulu and some other persons at a social event on Adeyemi Street, Oshodi.

The attack left many injured with Oguntulu, apparently the target, suffering machete cuts in addition to several gun shots.

NAN learnt that the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Oguntulu was confirmed dead Sunday morning and the corpse deposited at the Isolo General Hospital.

“The gunmen came unmasked and shot at close range at those at the party; clearly, Oguntulu was the main target as they concentrated on him, leaving him critically wounded,” the source told NAN.

Mr Kehinde Oloyede, late Oguntulu’s boss, described the death as “shocking and highly devastating”.

Oloyede, in a statement, tasked the Police to fish out those behind the gruesome murder.

He also appealed to the residents to be calm and allow the Police to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We have lost a loyal, jovial and ever friendly man to the cold hands of death. The death came to us as a rude shock.

“We appeal to the Police to ensure that those behind the dastardly act are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to those planning similar evil.

“As we mourn, I appeal to our party men and women and all residents of our dear council to remain calm.

“We will never leave any stone unturned in this case. We will work with the Police in the course of the investigation,” he said.

