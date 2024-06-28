Police confirm kidnap of popular Hausa singer, Rarara’s 75-yr-old mother

A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said the elderly mother was kidnapped at her residence in Kahutu, Danja Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

“Today, June 28, at about 1:30 a.m., information was received at the Danja Divisional Police Headquarters, that some suspected kidnappers silently invaded the residence of one Hauwa’u Adamu, aged 75, in Kahutu village, Danja Local Government and kidnapped her.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO Danja led a team of operatives to the scene with a view to arresting the culprits and unhurt rescue of the victim,” he said

However, the kidnappers had already fled with the victim.

The PPRO further explained that two suspects were arrested during the investigation for questioning on the matter.