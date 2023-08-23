Police caution against false alarm on genital disappearance in Nasarawa

This is contained in a statement signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to the PPRO, the command has observed with dismay the ugly trend where members of the public tag individuals with causing the mysterious disappearance of genitals in different parts of the state.

The spokesperson added that usually the accused were attacked by mobs.

“The medical examination carried out on victims who reported cases of mysterious genital disappearance in Nassarawa-Eggon, Obi, Lafia and Keffi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state gave all the victims a clean bill of health.

“In view of this, the police commay wishes to state unequivocally that the cases of alleged mysterious genital disappearance is baseless, unfounded and without proof.