Police bust rail line vandalism, impound conveyance truck in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police operatives recover rail slippers in Kaduna.

Recovered rail slippers by police operatives in Kaduna.
Recovered rail slippers by police operatives in Kaduna.

This is contained in a statement by DSP Muhammad Jalige, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on Monday, 26 June 2023 in Kaduna. Jalige said that following credible intelligence, personnel of the command on June 22 at about 22:30 hours, busted a gang of rail line vandals.

An unspecified number of unknown persons came to Sanzwan in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, in an articulated vehicle (DAF) with reg no DAL 172 YL and vandalised about 600 pieces of railway slippers.

“On receipt of the information, Police personnel were quickly mobilised to the scene of the crime. On sighting the Police officers, the suspects fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle meant to convey the vandalised items,” he said.

The PPRO said so far no arrest had been made, adding that on Sunday 25 June, two additional trucks fully loaded with railway slippers were equally recovered.

He said that efforts had been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects as investigation was in progress.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Garba, commended the gallant personnel for halting the vandals’ activities while charging the public to always make credible information available on time.” Jalige said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

