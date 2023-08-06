ADVERTISEMENT
Police begin 24-hour surveillance on 2nd Niger Bridge to prevent vandalism

News Agency Of Nigeria

Second Niger Bridge.
The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP Aderemi Adeoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday that the surveillance was in collaboration with the police command in Delta.

Adeoye said that no arrest had been made but that investigation was still ongoing regarding the recent vandalism of the bridge.

He said that the patrol would be both mobile and static, adding that it had been scheduled among divisions to cover night and day surveillance.

The police commissioner warned criminal elements, who might wish to try their luck again, to perish the idea, as they would be rounded up and made to face the law of the land.

“We have commenced a round-the-clock intensive surveillance on the second Niger bridge, which is a national asset.

“We are working in collaboration with Delta State Command which also shares the asset, to achieve comprehensive coverage.

“We are happy that the vandalised parts have been replaced with more fortification, but we want to warn anybody who would wish to attempt another attack on the facility to desist because such a person will be caught.

"Our surveillance is 24 hours and it will be more intense at night,” Adeoye said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

