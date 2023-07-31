ADVERTISEMENT
Police ban use of tinted vehicle glasses, covered number plates in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police would not allow unpatriotic individuals to violate the law by their acts of lawlessness.

The ban was announced in a statement issued by the police spokesman in the state, DSP Sani Kamilu.

He stated that police in the state had observed indiscriminate use of tinted vehicle glasses, covered number plates, spy number plates and the blaring of sirens by unauthorised persons.

Violators of the law against the use of the items are warned to desist as the police would not allow unpatriotic individuals to violate the law by their acts of lawlessness.

“All heads of departments, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders have been directed to heighten the level of vigilance in their respective areas of responsibility.

“They have also been directed to collaborate with other security agencies to share information and intelligence reports and to ensure a coordinated effort in enforcing the ban and addressing any emerging threats,’’ Kamilu stated.

