RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command added that they would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or group that dared to violate the ban.

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna [Vanguard News]
Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna [Vanguard News]

Recommended articles

The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, announced the ban in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The command has banned every manner of illegal protest in the State.

"This is coming on the heels of a received intelligence indicating that the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria also known as Shi’ite are planning a procession to mark the 2024 Islamic Ashura Day ceremony.

“It is an undeniable fact that the said ritual practice has in the recent past been characterised by unimaginable violence leading to the destruction of properties, injuries to persons and even loss of lives.

“It is against this backdrop that the Police command is warning the said sect members, who were since proscribed by law, to drop such a procession idea," he said.

Hassan said the command would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or group, especially the outlawed IMN members, that dared to violate the ban.

He said the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, Ali Dabigi, has called on all law-abiding persons to go about their lawful endeavours without fear. He equally said that the hard-earned relative peace in the State can never be compromised by the selfish deviance of a few ‘renegades.'

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

Lagosians should expect morning drizzle, thunderstorms in other States from Monday

Lagosians should expect morning drizzle, thunderstorms in other States from Monday

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday.

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal urges Muslims to be devoted, says prayers will restore peace to Nigeria

Kaduna Police recover stolen car, take it to station for safekeeping

Kaduna Police recover stolen car from armed men, take it to station for safekeeping

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months