Police arrive scene of bandits' operation, gun down 3, rescue kidnap victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that Abubakar-Musa also reiterated the command’s commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the good people of the state.

Men of the Nigerian police

ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the command’s spokesman, who disclosed this said the incident occurred at Duya village, Maibakko ward, in Sabuwa Local Government Area (LGA).

“On June 7, 2024, information was received at the Sabuwa Divisional Police Headquarters that armed bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons, attacked Duya village and kidnapped several women

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO of the Divisional Headquarters, CSP Aliyu Mustapha, in collaboration with members of the vigilante, mobilised a team of operatives to the scene.

“On noticing the presence of the team, the bandits opened fire on them, to which the team responded gallantly and successfully thwarted the kidnapping attempt and rescued all the kidnapped victims.

“In the course of scanning the scene, the bodies of three neutralised suspected bandits were recovered from the scene,” Sadiq-Aliyu said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, commended the operatives for their exceptional display of bravery and gallantry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

