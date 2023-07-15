Police arrest woman seen beating her aged mother in social media video

The Divisional Police Officer of Abagana Police station, SP Ifeanyi Umeh, confirmed the arrest when an NGO, 50-50 Action Group of the WomenAid Collective (WACOL) visited him on the incident.

Umeh said that the police station was informed about how the suspect had been physically assaulting her septuagenarian mother and immediate action initiated which led to the arrest of the accused.

Umeh said that after investigation and documentation, the case would be transferred to the police command in Awka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ify Unachukwu, the leader of the delegation, thanked the police for the prompt response and urged the force to see that the incident was given due attention to serve as deterrent to others.

Unachukwu described the act as “very unfortunate” for a daughter to beat her aged mother and discouraged young minds from emulating such bad conduct.

The NGO also visited the Nkiru Okpata, the President General (women wing) of Abagana Community, on the incident.

told the NGO, who also visited the women said violence against women by a woman is evil.

Okpata said that her attention was drawn by a community member, of a video trending on the social media on Friday which showed that the action happened at her community in Obeagu Umudun by Ukamaka Udugbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said commenced investigation in the community and it was confirmed to be true and she launched into action immediately.

“I am very shocked because Udugbo is one of the the women leaders in the community both in the church and her village.

“She attends the general meeting where we preach against violence against women.

“We are going to strip her of all her positions in the church and the community because went against our rules and regulations,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a video went viral of a woman in her 50s, Ukamaka Udugbo beating her aged mother, Theresa Nwaokaka of Obe-Orofia while bathing her in Obeagu Umudun in Abagana.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN gathered that Nwaokaka has been living in her daughter’s home where she was being taken care of.

The victim’s son, Emeka Nwaokaka, expressed shock at his sister’s behavior saying that their mother had been staying with the sister for a long time.

Nwaokaka said that his sister was remorseful since the incident broke out to public attention and described the act as “confusing”.

Eunice Anagor, the chairperson of the kindred where Udugbo hails from, assured the group that they would take care of the victim who was receiving treatment at an hospital.

Ben Okongwu the community President General said that the issue had been reported to the Divisional police station and justice would be served.

ADVERTISEMENT