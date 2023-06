Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the Ojokoro Police Division carried out the arrest on Friday after receiving a report on the crime at about 6.00 p.m.

He said the police Division received information that the suspect arrived the hospital (name withheld) on the guise of being a patient and allegedly stole the infant.

”She entered the female ward and carried a day-old baby boy, while the mother was fast asleep after undergoing a surgery.

“Another patient noticed the fast movement of the suspect with the baby in her hand, alerted the hospital authority and the suspect was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect came from Oyo State.

”The suspect confessed that one Alfa contracted her to get a day-old baby to be used for money ritual,” he said.

Hundeyin said that further investigation revealed that this was the second incident of child theft to be carried out by the suspect.

He said the baby has been returned to the mother.