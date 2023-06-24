ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said that further investigation revealed that this was the second incident of child theft to be carried out by the suspect.

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital.
Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital.

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the Ojokoro Police Division carried out the arrest on Friday after receiving a report on the crime at about 6.00 p.m.

He said the police Division received information that the suspect arrived the hospital (name withheld) on the guise of being a patient and allegedly stole the infant.

ADVERTISEMENT

”She entered the female ward and carried a day-old baby boy, while the mother was fast asleep after undergoing a surgery.

“Another patient noticed the fast movement of the suspect with the baby in her hand, alerted the hospital authority and the suspect was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect came from Oyo State.

”The suspect confessed that one Alfa contracted her to get a day-old baby to be used for money ritual,” he said.

Hundeyin said that further investigation revealed that this was the second incident of child theft to be carried out by the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the baby has been returned to the mother.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspect would be prosecuted after completion of police investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB may allow candidates to use personal devices for UTME - Oloyede

JAMB may allow candidates to use personal devices for UTME - Oloyede

Nkechinyere Umeh from Anambra best candidate in 2023 UTME - JAMB

Nkechinyere Umeh from Anambra best candidate in 2023 UTME - JAMB

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital

France to spend €600,000 on promoting French language in Nigeria

France to spend €600,000 on promoting French language in Nigeria

JAMB sets 140 as cut-off mark for university admission, 100 for Poly, COE

JAMB sets 140 as cut-off mark for university admission, 100 for Poly, COE

Tinubu postpones return to Nigeria from France, off to London on private visit

Tinubu postpones return to Nigeria from France, off to London on private visit

Customs says fuel smuggling has reduced since subsidy removal

Customs says fuel smuggling has reduced since subsidy removal

Emefiele left Nigeria with rotten financial system - Tinubu

Emefiele left Nigeria with rotten financial system - Tinubu

Invest in your home state to earn respect, Soludo tells Anambra indigenes in Lagos

Invest in your home state to earn respect, Soludo tells Anambra indigenes in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security