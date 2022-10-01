RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested three members of a syndicate that specialised in duping unsuspecting passengers in commercial vehicles.

Hundeyin said those arrested were Abiodun Bamidele, aged 48, Olumide Faleye, aged 45 and a female suspect, Toyin Adekoya, aged 49.

He said the suspects were arrested at about 10.30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at Omole Estate, Phase 1, after their victim raised an alarm.

“The suspects, while operating in a Toyota Camry car, with registration number KSF 608 GH, would disguise as driver and passengers.

“They pick unsuspecting passengers and start discussions about some dollars purportedly kept in the boot,” he said.

The image maker said investigation revealed that the gang started this crime in January.

Hundeyin further said the suspects had since been arraigned.

