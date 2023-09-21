ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest suspected bandits with machine gun in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two suspects were believed to be bandits’ couriers conveying weapons to and from various locations in the northern part of the country.

Suspected bandits arrested with machine gun in Yobe. [NAN]
Suspected bandits arrested with machine gun in Yobe. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Abdulkarim gave the names of the suspects as Hassan Abubakar and Abubakar Shehu.

He alleged that the duo had a Remotely Piloted Machine Gun when they were arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the prime suspect, Abubakar, 35, was arrested in Karasuwa Town on September 14, after he had taken delivery of the rocket launcher and concealed it in his vehicle.

“He was arrested driving a Hiace 18-seater bus in Karasuwa, while on a mission to collect the mortar.

“He was intercepted after collecting it.

“He later implicated one Abubakar Shehu, aka Kurma, 32, of Bare Bare area by Maradun in Zamfara State,” Abdulkarim added.

He further said that both Abubakar and Shehu were believed to be bandits’ couriers conveying weapons to and from various locations in Zamfara, Kano, Niger, Benue, Yobe, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first suspect confessed that the second suspect was the courier to bandits in Zamfara, and was trailed and arrested by Yobe police detectives in Maradun,” he said.

Abdulkarim said the case was undergoing investigation and that the suspects would soon be charged in court.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed, commended the detectives for the arrest, and urged the public to assist the police with credible information to help them fight crime.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TomTom partners TRACE Naija for nationwide campus tour

TomTom partners TRACE Naija for nationwide campus tour

Ogun govt begins construction of 200-unit housing estate in Iperu

Ogun govt begins construction of 200-unit housing estate in Iperu

Criminals hiding under human rights to hurt Africa - Tinubu complains to Guterres

Criminals hiding under human rights to hurt Africa - Tinubu complains to Guterres

Police arrest suspected bandits with machine gun in Yobe

Police arrest suspected bandits with machine gun in Yobe

Soludo announces free, compulsory education from nursery to JSS 3

Soludo announces free, compulsory education from nursery to JSS 3

FG enrols 110,000 retired military officers into NHIS

FG enrols 110,000 retired military officers into NHIS

Unilorin only institution in Africa to house Digisonde – VC

Unilorin only institution in Africa to house Digisonde – VC

Tribunal upholds election of 3 APC assembly members in Benue

Tribunal upholds election of 3 APC assembly members in Benue

Tinubu makes history as 1st African president to ring closing bell at NASDAQ

Tinubu makes history as 1st African president to ring closing bell at NASDAQ

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police