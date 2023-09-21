Police arrest suspected bandits with machine gun in Yobe

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Abdulkarim gave the names of the suspects as Hassan Abubakar and Abubakar Shehu.

He alleged that the duo had a Remotely Piloted Machine Gun when they were arrested.

According to him, the prime suspect, Abubakar, 35, was arrested in Karasuwa Town on September 14, after he had taken delivery of the rocket launcher and concealed it in his vehicle.

“He was arrested driving a Hiace 18-seater bus in Karasuwa, while on a mission to collect the mortar.

“He was intercepted after collecting it.

“He later implicated one Abubakar Shehu, aka Kurma, 32, of Bare Bare area by Maradun in Zamfara State,” Abdulkarim added.

He further said that both Abubakar and Shehu were believed to be bandits’ couriers conveying weapons to and from various locations in Zamfara, Kano, Niger, Benue, Yobe, among others.

“The first suspect confessed that the second suspect was the courier to bandits in Zamfara, and was trailed and arrested by Yobe police detectives in Maradun,” he said.

Abdulkarim said the case was undergoing investigation and that the suspects would soon be charged in court.