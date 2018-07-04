Pulse.ng logo
Police arrest serving councillor, 7 other suspected bandits

The Force Spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the arrest of the suspects on Tuesday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Police in Borno hit the streets to protest unpaid salaries play

The Nigerian Police Force needs to be reformed to meet up with demands of policing

(Guardian Nigeria )
The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested four suspected bandits in connection with several killings in Benue.

The suspects are : Benajamin Tivfa, 32, a serving councillor of Fidi council ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue, Victor Ganabe, Daniel Kyase, 33, member of Benue Livestock Guards and Julius Avaan 49.

Others are : Terkula Udeh 37, Sunday Cheche, 34 and Alhaji Adajo Tomza, 28, member of Benue Livestock Guards and Msugh Teraki, 23, member, Benue Livestock Guards.

Moshood added that items recovered from them include two AK 47 rifles, a locally made pistol and 436 rounds of AK 47 ammunition.

He said that the suspects were arrested on June 27 by members of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team(IRT).

The spokesman said that six of the suspects were arrested in their hideout in a hotel in Naka village of Benue.

He said that the suspects confessed that the councillor was a member of their gang and was responsible for supply of arms and ammunition including money to finance their operations.

The councillor admitted to have bought 15 rounds of AK47 ammunition from Cheche and also confessed to have provided money to finance the operations of the gang.

“Investigation is in progress to arrest other members of the gang at large. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation."

In a related development, Moshood said that 13 suspects had been arrested in connection with the recent killings in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South local government areas of Plateau.

Moshood said that the suspects were assisting the police with useful information to further carry out investigation into the incident.

He said that Five AK47 Rifles and two Live Cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

The Nigeria Police Force is assuring the people of Plateau of adequate security of lives and property in the State,”he said.

He implored them to support the Police personnel deployed in their localities to sustain the peace that had been restored to the state.

However, members of the public in the state in distress or with information for the Police Special Intervention Force and the investigation team can use the following numbers: 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296.

