Police arrest robbery gang, rescue old woman maltreated by daughter in Anambra

The Command also stated that its operatives, attached to the Abagana Division, rescued an aged woman who was cruelly treated by her biological daughter.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made the disclosure in a statement sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka.

Ikenga said the armed robbery gang members were caught at Neni after they snatched a tricycle from the owner in the night at Agu-Awka on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

He said the gang was smashed following information received from the Police in Awka that the gang fled towards Anaocha.

According to him, the Police on patrol with the local vigilante, laid an ambush for the robbers and got them apprehended.

“One Baretta Pistol and one locally- made Chief Revolver Pistol, 12 rounds of live, and one expended ammunition, and one tricycle were recovered from the three-man gang,” Ikenga said.

He said that three suspects: Ebuka Madu, ‘M’, aged 22 years of Umunze, Chinedu Godwin, ‘M’, 23, from Enugu State, and Udegbunam Chikezie, ‘M’, 18, from Neni were arrested.

The PPRO added that operatives attached to Abagana Division, also on Saturday, July 15, rescued an aged woman who was cruelly treated by her biological daughter at Umudunu village, Abagana.

Ikenga explained that the arrest followed a viral video on the cruel treatment to an aged woman in Abagana.

“After discreet investigation, police uncovered that the suspect, Ukamaka Udeugbo, aged 50 years, is the biological daughter of the victim.

“The suspect, who flogged the naked aged woman repeatedly and poured buckets of water on her while she was on the floor, has been arrested and detained for prosecution,” Ikenga said.

The PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has directed that the robbery case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for possible arraignment.