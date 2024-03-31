Police arrest fake soldier declared wanted by the military

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday at about 3.00 p.m. in the Ijegun area of Lagos.

Hundeyin said the suspect was arrested during a routine visibility patrol by the Ijegun Police Division along Fagbile Estate, Ijegun, in Sherin Oshun.

He said the patrol team arrested the man with the name of a Sergeant Major (other names withheld), full military uniform, allegedly used for impersonation.

“We immediately sent for the military Guard Commander, guiding the pipeline in Ijeododo, to come and identify the suspect.

“The military confirmed that he was a fake soldier. On interrogation, the suspect confirmed the crime of impersonation.