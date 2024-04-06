ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest dismissed Naval officer for alleged extortion, thuggery in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin stated that the suspect was dismissed 24 years ago from the Nigerian Navy, but continued to parade himself as a serving personnel.

Police arrest dismissed Naval officer for alleged extortion, thuggery in Lagos [NAN]

“The suspect was apprehended while he and his boys were beating a hotel staff.

“The job was contracted to him by one of the hotel’s customers who had refused to stop smoking in a ‘no smoking’ area of the hotel.

“He charges N20,000 to bring his boys to beat up anybody for his clients,’’ police spokesman in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated on Saturday in Lagos.

He stated that the suspect was dismissed 24 years ago from the Nigerian Navy, but continued to parade himself as a serving personnel.

“The suspect was dismissed since 2000, but still parades himself as a naval officer,’’ Hundeyin stressed.

He assured that the suspect would soon be arraigned.

News Agency Of Nigeria

