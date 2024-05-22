ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 8 notorious armed robbers while returning from operation in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police arrest 8 notorious armed robbers while returning from operation in Kaduna

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, ”Operatives have successfully arrested notorious robbery suspects who have been terrorising the Areas of Barnawa, Sabon Tasha and Karji of Kaduna metropolitan area.”

According to him on May 9, at about 3:00hrs, a surveillance patrol team from the Unguwan Rimi Division intercepted three suspects which included, Khalid Lawal, Abdulhamid Zubairu, and Musa Yusuf, along the Yakowa Express Way.

He said the suspects, who were returning from a robbery operation, confessed to their crimes upon apprehension.

Hassan said, “The case was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.”

He said investigations revealed that the suspects, who were armed with guns, knives, and machetes, conspired with other criminals, who were later traced and arrested.

They are: Aminu Aliyu (aka Bosho), Idris Ibrahim, Musa Muhammed, Abubakar Lawal (aka Dan Master), and Alhassan Musa.

Hassan said the suspects targeted several hotels within the metropolis, including Abello, Geometry, Harmony and Apple Gate Hotel.

He added, “They attacked the lodgers and staff, robbing them of valuable items such as two motor vehicles (Peugeot 206 and 307), mobile phones, and computers.

” In one particularly violent incident, the gang severed the right hand of a victim.”

He said the mobile phones and computers had been successfully recovered but the two cars were yet to be found.

Hassan added that efforts by the police also led to the arrest of the suspects who were purchasing the stolen phones.

“The receivers include Abubakar Yahaya, Abdullahi Abubakar, Muhammad Yusuf, and Muhammad Abdulkadir Dada, who in particular specialised in unlocking phones and altering their IMEI numbers to render them untraceable,” he said.

Hassan said the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

”The Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi has commended the diligent efforts of the officers involved in these successful operations.

”He assures the public that all suspects will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice,” he added.

