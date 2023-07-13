ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged conspiracy, kidnap of Swiss national

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police spokesman said two suspects had also been arrested over alleged criminal conspiracy and possession of illicit drugs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [LSPC]

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this at a media briefing in Abuja.

He said the principal suspect lured the Swiss national to Nigeria, posing as an agent who facilitates gold transactions.

According to him, upon the arrival of the victim to Nigeria on May 30, the suspects received him at the airport and conveyed him to a serviced apartment where they lodged him.

Subsequently, the principal suspect procured other members of the gang to tie down the victim and seized his iPhone while compelling him to contact his relatives in Zurich to send them the sum of US$2,000.

“They threatened to harvest his kidney and sell if their demands are no met while he was held hostage in the apartment from May 30 to June 2.

“The suspects took pictures of the victim and forwarded them to the girl friend in Zurich with threatening messages before she eventually sent the sum of US$2,000 to the suspects via Western Union on June I.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives of the Nigeria Police were deployed on the case and successfully apprehended the suspects,” he said.

Adejobi said items recovered from the suspect were one locally-made single barrel gun, one iPhone 13 Promax with airpods, five different types of company stamp, one stamp seal, envelope containing documents and five bricks of fake gold.

He said the suspects had confessed during police investigation of their involvement in the crime, adding that they had a customer in Lagos who supplies them the illicit drugs in large quantity.

Adejobi said the suspects had also confessed to have bought the illicit drugs with the sum of ₦‎2.5 million and had sold over ₦‎1.5 million worth to the public.

The police spokesman said 20 packs of Tramadol and a Lexus saloon car ES350 were recovered from the suspects.

