Police arrest 4 Boko Haram members plotting to attack Atiku’s house in Yola

Bayo Wahab

The suspect confessed that he and his colleagues had a plan to attack sensitive locations in Yola and organisations belonging to Atiku.

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]

Mohammed from Damboa in Borno State, reportedly confessed to being a member of the terrorist group. His confession led to the arrest of three other persons suspected to be his accomplices.

According to Daily Trust, the 29-year-old man was arrested at the gate of Atiku’s residence while trying to carry out the attack at about 9 pm on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Confirming the arrest of the suspected terrorists, the media office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections in a statement said Mohammed was arrested while seeking information to confirm Atiku’s residence.

The statement reads in part, “We wish to alert the Nigerian public that at about 9:44 pm on Sunday, 23 July, 2023 a man seeking to confirm the residence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in Yola was apprehended at the gate of the residence. The man who was apprehended by security operatives at the residence of Atiku Abubakar was later handed over to the police.

“Upon further interrogation by the Police, the suspect identified himself as a 29-year-old Jubrila Mohammed and confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State."

According to the PDP, the suspect also confessed that they had a plan to attack organisations belonging to the former Vice President and other locations in Yola.

“The suspect also informed the police that he and his colleagues, who were later arrested too, intended to attack organisations associated with Atiku Abubakar and some other sensitive locations in Yola. All four suspects have been handed over to military authorities,” the party said.

The party, therefore, commended the police for their vigilance and also urged other relevant security agencies to remain on top of their brief.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

