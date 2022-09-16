ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting

What happened: According to reports, this happened shortly after eight terrorists, including a Commander simply identified as “Kundu”, were ambushed and killed during a fierce gun-battle with ISWAP terrorists on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

A report on Friday, September 16, citing intelligence sources, disclosed that dozens of terrorists were killed when the ISWAP members stormed a camp of Boko Haram at Kolori in Borno State.

Sources said large numbers of heavily armed insurgents in motorcycles invaded the camp of Boko Haram, dislodging them completely in an hours-long fight.

What you should know: ISWAP was previously part of late Abubakar Shekau’s group (Boko Haram) before its split six years ago, pledging allegiance to ISIL (ISIS).