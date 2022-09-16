RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting

Ima Elijah

ISWAP was previously part of late Abubakar Shekau’s group (Boko Haram) before its split

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)
Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Recommended articles

What happened: According to reports, this happened shortly after eight terrorists, including a Commander simply identified as “Kundu”, were ambushed and killed during a fierce gun-battle with ISWAP terrorists on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

A report on Friday, September 16, citing intelligence sources, disclosed that dozens of terrorists were killed when the ISWAP members stormed a camp of Boko Haram at Kolori in Borno State.

Sources said large numbers of heavily armed insurgents in motorcycles invaded the camp of Boko Haram, dislodging them completely in an hours-long fight.

What you should know: ISWAP was previously part of late Abubakar Shekau’s group (Boko Haram) before its split six years ago, pledging allegiance to ISIL (ISIS).

The schism was due to religious ideological disagreements over the killing of civilians by Boko Haram, to which ISWAP objected.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai presents C of O to Sheikh Gumi, Kawo market traders

El-Rufai presents C of O to Sheikh Gumi, Kawo market traders

NIMC captures 89m Nigerians in database- Official

NIMC captures 89m Nigerians in database- Official

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting

INEC yet to receive certified court judgement on Akpabio’s candidacy

INEC yet to receive certified court judgement on Akpabio’s candidacy

No new registrant has been added to Voters’ Register – INEC

No new registrant has been added to Voters’ Register – INEC

APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan

APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan

INEC denies altering voters’ register for 2023 elections

INEC denies altering voters’ register for 2023 elections

Nigeria now in a bottom position - Ortom knocks Buhari

Nigeria now in a bottom position - Ortom knocks Buhari

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Don’t allow religion to divide us, Sanwo-olu urges Nigerians

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Don’t allow religion to divide us, Sanwo-olu urges Nigerians

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Tukur Mamu

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family