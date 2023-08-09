ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 3 suspects over lynching of constable in Bauchi State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wakil urged members of the public to be law-abiding and desist from taking the laws into their hands.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil stated in Bauchi on Wednesday that six of the suspects’ accomplices were still at large.

He stated that the constable, Bala Magaji was on official duty in Konkiyel village when he was attacked by the mob that dealt him machete blows and pelted him with stones to his head.

“Three suspects have so far been arrested over the incident while six others are still at large.

“Suspects arrested have confessed to the gruesome killing of the officer with a machete, sticks and stones,’’ he stated.

According to Wakil, one of the suspects confessed that they attacked the constable in the dark and dealt him multiple machete blows.

“Other accomplices used stones and sticks to hit the officer on the head, resulting in multiple injuries and loss of blood.

“Sympathisers rushed the constable to the General Hospital, Darazo, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor,’’ the police spokesman stated.

He assured that suspects still at large would be arrested and brought to justice.

Wakil urged members of the public to be law-abiding and desist from taking the laws into their hands.

