Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

News Agency Of Nigeria

The officers and men of the command arrested a total of 177 suspects which included 162 males and 15 females.

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting in Ebonyi
Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting in Ebonyi

The Command noted that four out of the 177 suspects were alleged to be involved in human organ harvesting and ritual killings. DSP Joshua Ukandu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed this in a news conference in Abakaliki on Friday.

Ukandu explained that officers and men of the command arrested a total of 177 suspects which included 162 males and 15 females.

“92 suspects among them have been charged to court, while others would be arraigned once investigations are completed.

“On behalf of the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi Command, CP Anthonia Uche-Anya, I want to warmly welcome you to this press conference.

“I am here to update you on the Command’s achievements within October 2024 and our relentless efforts to combat crimes and ensure a safe and prosperous environment for socio-economic growth in the State.

“The command has employed strategic steps through increased stakeholder engagement to help bring crimes to the barest minimum.

“Through this approach, we have been able to reduce the incidences of violent crimes, while operatives of the command are not relenting in our efforts to make the state safe for all.

"During the month under review, the command arrested 162 males and 15 females, totalling 177 suspects for various offences. 92 suspects have already been charged in court, while others will be arraigned once investigations are complete," Ukandu explained.

On the alleged organ harvesting and ritual killings, the Command’s Spokesman said that on October 11, Blessing Chikezie reported to the command of her missing husband, Idenyi Chikezie, who left home on September 9 for a business trip to Lagos.

“Command operatives from the Anti-kidnapping unit, through a painstaking investigation and credible intelligence, arrested one Innocent Elebe and Eze Elechi; they made useful statements, which led the police to arrest Obinna Nwanguru and Oda Peter.

“They confessed to killing Chikezie Idenyi, Chibu Odii and Eze Fabian on different dates while trying to extract their blood/ organs to use it to cure a cognitively impaired person (Down syndrome).

“Operatives of the command have recovered the corpses of Chikezie Idenyi and Chibu Odii while effort is ongoing to recover the remains of the third victim,” Ukandu stated.

Some other suspects were arrested for kidnappings, murder, robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

News Agency Of Nigeria

