The police charged Issa, whose address was not given, with unlawful distribution of NIN forms to applicants without authority from the National Identity Management Commission.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged the he defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Benson told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 4 at 9 a. m. in Ijaiye Ojokoro Local Government, Ojokoro, Lagos.

Chief Magistrate J. A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 8 for mention