Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja

Edwin Clark Police apologise to elder statesman over raid of residence in Abuja

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Nigeria Police Force has apologized to Chief Edwin Clark over the unauthorised raid of his residence in Abuja by four policemen.

The Force spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that four police men on Tuesday, illegally raided the Abuja residence of Clark.

NAN also reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, had ordered the detention of the policemen and the informant, pending a full investigation.

Moshood said that the police delegation to Clark’s house comprised of the DiG Operations and some Commissioners of Police.

He said that the I-G had also directed the immediate presentation of the informant to the media before his prosecution in the law court.

