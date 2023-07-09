ADVERTISEMENT
Police Academy lecturer petitions PSC over alleged document mutilation

News Agency Of Nigeria

A copy of the petition, signed by the counsel to the lecturer, Thomas Shachia was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Igbaekemen alleged that the mutilation and removal of the document from his record was to frustrate and deny him promotion duly approved by the academy since 2015.

According to him, the letter on which the approval was conveyed was mutilated, removed from his official record and concealed by individuals bent on frustrating him.

The lecturer said the anomaly was discovered after several efforts and official letter to the registrar of the academy, seeking retrieval of the document.

Igbaekemen said his travail in the Academy started with his unlawful disengagement from service in 2016.

He said he was later reinstated after the intervention of the National Assembly (NASS) Committee on Petitions.

The lecturer added that the NASS had resolved that the termination of his employment was unlawful.

The petitioner however said in spite of the National Assembly resolution, he has been denied all promotions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am eminently qualified to be promoted and conferred with the status of a professor” he said

The lecturer, however, said that the Academy has neither promoted him, nor paid his necessary arrears till date.

Igbaekemen therefore, urged the Chairman of PSC, Dr Solomon Arase to direct the Commandant and Management of the Academy to release his promotion letter.

He also called on the chairman to mandate the academy to properly place him on his deserved position of a professor and pay all his accrued entitlements.

Igbaekemen further appealed to the PSC chairman to direct the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence investigation into the allegations raised in the petition.

