Plateau workers suspend 2 months old strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Malau, an agreement was reached that upon the release of promotions and annual increments, the government shall effect payments thereof, from July, 2023.

It would be recalled that Plateau civil servants embarked on an indefinite strike on May 11, after government failed to meet their demands, which included payment of salaries and other entitlements.

The JNC Chairman, Titus Malau, who briefed newsmen in Jos, said that the decision to suspend the strike was taken after its meeting with the state government, where some agreements on their demands were reached.

“The indefinite strike declared by the union is hereby suspended with effect from July 14, 2023, and workers of both state and local governments are directed to resume work on Monday, July 17, 2023.

“The technical committee on salary structure shall resume sitting to conclude the salary structure immediately after resumption of work.

“However, there are challenges of payment of March 2023 salary, which the union’s leadership will follow up to ensure that all are resolved,” he stated.

Malau said that based on the JNC and government’s agreement, the balance of salaries for the month of February 2023 had been paid.

The chairman stated that the government had also issued a circular directing all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to implement all promotions with immediate effect.

He also disclosed that the government had concluded work on the consolidated salary table for state civil servants, and which had been signed by both parties.

“The Government has prepared salary spreadsheet for the month of March 2023 capturing arrears of annual increment for January and February 2022, same has been presented to the unions.

“The payment of salary for the month of March would commence on July 4, 2023, after staff verification, and that the salaries of April and May would be paid in the same manner as March, immediately funds are available,” he said.

Malau further said that the JNC had met with chairmen of the 17 local governments areas of the state, and they had agreed that government would also pay the arrears of salaries of local government employees.

He said they had also agreed that government would restore the payment of domestic staff allowance to officers on Grade Levels 15 and 16, along with the June salary.

According to Malau, an agreement was reached that upon the release of promotions and annual increments, the government shall effect payments thereof, from July, 2023.

