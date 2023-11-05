ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau will soon become Nigeria’s agricultural hub – Gov Mutfwang

News Agency Of Nigeria

President of COCIN, Rev. Amos Mohzoh, lauded the governor's commitment to ending the security challenges currently confronting the state.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State [Premium Times]
Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State [Premium Times]

Mutfwang said this on Sunday at the 37th Reunion Service of the Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA), in Gindiri on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GOSA is made up of old students of both Boys and Girls Secondary Schools, Gindiri.

The governor, a member of GOSA, acknowledged the critical role of the agricultural sector in revamping the state`s economy and promised to adopt a multi-sectoral approach to resuscitate key agricultural programmes in the state.

He promised to achieve the feat through stronger and sustained partnerships with relevant institutions in the state.

“My administration will place more emphasis on agriculture in order to boost the economy of the state, “ he said.

Mutfwang said that he had put in place a robust security architecture that would ensure lasting peace in the state.

He, however, said that collective efforts were needed to ensure the safety of lives and property, particularly in troubled areas.

The governor commended his alma mater for nurturing captains of industries and leaders that had positively impacted on their immediate communities and beyond.

“Our alma mater is known for nurturing competent leaders and a ready example is the late J.D. Gomwalk, the first governor of the then Benue-Plateau.

”He contributed significantly to the peace, unity and development of Plateau and Nigeria," he said.

In his sermon, General Secretary of the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN), Rev. Benjamin Pokol, urged Nigerians to be agents of positive change at all times.

Pokol, who also called on Christians to serve God faithfully, urged GOSA members to continue to be good ambassadors of their alma mater.



He further commended the government’s efforts in attracting federal projects that would better the lots of the citizens.

NAN reports that dignitaries at the event include some traditional rulers, politicians, technocrats, business tycoons, and religious leaders, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria





