Plateau University sets up water factory to boost revenue

News Agency Of Nigeria

Plateau State university needs 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation

Prof. Benard Matur, the Vice Chancellor of the university, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Bokkos.

Matur said that the factory has the capacity to produce 6,000 packs of sachet water and 2,000 packs of bottled water daily.

”We are not unmindful of dearth of resources at its disposal for the day-to-day running of its activities.

”In this regard, the university has entered into partnership with various organisations to boost its IGR.

”We are exploring other means to generate more money to compliment government’s effort.

”In this guise, we have decided to set up a water factory within the university to support our revenue drive," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

