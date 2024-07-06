ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau senator distributes 10 trucks of fertilisers to constituents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Plang said he still had some trucks of fertilisers to supply to the farmers before the end of the farming season in the constituency.

Senator Diket Plang [Leadership]

Plang, while handing over the fertilisers to the constituents, said that the gesture was to boost food supplies which he said was the greatest need of Nigerians.

The lawmaker stated that the occupation of most of the people in the area was farming, and they needed inputs like fertilizers.

He said that the economic challenges Nigerians were going through would be reduced to the barest minimum if there was an increase in food production.

Plang added that with an excess supply of food, the price would be controlled.

”I brought 10 trucks of fertilisers and each truck contains 600 bags of fertilizers. I also try to get the best fertilizer that suits my people. I brought urea and NPK.

”Nigerians are complaining of low salaries. The salary is low because food is expensive.

”But how can we attack the value of money? The value of money can only be attacked if there is a cheaper way of producing food.

”And I feel this is one of the most sensitive periods that Nigerians must indulge in agriculture,” he said.

The senator revealed that President Bola Tinubu had prioritised agriculture, adding that all of them were also trying as much as they could to encourage farmers in their constituencies.

”I’ll be bringing grains to my people again. If the stomach is full, my people can do anything.

”When your stomach is full, then you will reason. You will think well. You will be patient,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker, in collaboration with the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies also trained farmers on best agricultural practices.

Plang said that the farmers, among other things, were taught how to apply fertilisers.

Also, Dr Isaac Ekoja taught the farmers the type of fertilizers to apply at each stage of cropping.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries also expressed their appreciation of the lawmaker’s gesture.

