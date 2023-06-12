Plateau owes workers ₦11bn in salary arrears, has only ₦1.1bn inside account

The governor said this at a town hall meeting organised by the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC) in Jos on Monday.

The meeting, with the theme 'Unpacking the New Vision', was organised as part of the activities to mark 2023 Democracy Day in the state.

"Out of a wage bill of ₦2.9 billion for February, only ₦900 million was paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As of now, I can tell Plateau people without politicking that we are owing salaries up to May to the tune of about ₦11 billion.

"What we have inherited in the coffers of Plateau is ₦1.1 billion and therefore we are going to start in a difficult way," he said.

He said that he inherited many challenges from the immediate past administration including a strike by the civil service which he has been able to resolve.

Muftwang assured residents that the civil service would be re-equipped, re-invigorated and modernised to perform its duties as the engine room of the state.

He said the recent suspension of democratic structures in the 17 LGAs of the state was done in good faith following a recommendation by the Plateau State House of Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that his administration also suspended the recruitment exercise into the state civil service from October 1, 2022 till date conducted by his predecessor pending an investigation.

He said the step would ensure whether the exercise was conducted in line with due process, with a promise that those found to be properly recruited at the end of the investigation would return to their jobs.

He dismissed as fake news, a story being circulated that he had dissolved the newly established traditional chiefdoms in the state.

"We will await advice from the Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Rulers and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before we take any step if there is need on such matters," he said.

The governor said that he is currently receiving reports from government agencies to form basis for critical decisions, saying this will enable his administration act in line with public interest and reduce possibility of mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also charged the incoming members of the Plateau State House of Assembly to be inaugurated on Tuesday to be selfless in the discharge of their duties.