CAN president wants Nigerians to remain peaceful and build united nation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Archbishop Daniel Okoh urged all Nigerians to refuse to be discouraged in the face of adversities.

CAN president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh [Premium Times]
Okoh, who made the call in a New Year message in Abuja on Monday, urged all Nigerians to refuse to be discouraged in the face of adversities.

"Instead, we must come together and remain resolute in our commitment to building a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation. It is in our togetherness that we find the strength to withstand the trials that beset us. In unity, there is hope, resilience, and the power to rebuild.

"Let us embrace our diversity and allow it to be the bedrock upon which we build a stronger, more harmonious nation," he said.

The cleric said Nigerians should look up to the year with a renewed sense of purpose and an unwavering commitment to fostering a better future for the country.

"Let us draw strength from our faith, our shared values, and our collective resolve to surmount the obstacles that confront us.

"Together, as one united people, we are capable of creating a Nigeria where peace, justice, and prosperity are not just ideals, but realities for all," he said.

The president prayed for victims of Christmas eve attack in Plateau, praying for peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and healing to the survivors.

