Petty traders lament as Anambra govt displaces over 100 businesses in Awka

According to reports, affected businesses were those operating in kiosks, containers and makeshift shops built on the setbacks between buildings and the road and did not in any way cover or extend beyond the drainages.

100 micro businesses operating around ukwu-orji, Ekwulobia street and ministry of land area all around the Anambra government house have been displaced.
The displacement was orchestrated by the clampdown embarked upon by the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), which worked under the protection of operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that affected businesses were those operating in kiosks, containers and makeshift shops built on the setbacks between buildings and the road and did not in any way cover or extend beyond the drainages.

Some residents who spoke to NAN on Monday said that the rampaging ACTDA officials destroyed these shops and the goods inside them and did not allow the shop owners to remove their items.

They said beyond displacing the small businesses from their places of trading, the Anambra government officials also ruined their trading capital which was in the form of goods in their kiosks and containers.

“Oh oh, my 21 years in Awka!”. This was how Mr Sonjay who operated in a container, lamented the destruction of his business as he watched helplessly.

Sonjay, a pay TV maintenance operator who wept bitterly, said the destruction of his business location had set him many years back

“I am deeply pained that my stay in Awka for over 20 years and the business that sustains my family has been ruined by this government,” he said.

Another resident of the area, Mrs Ifeoma who said she had lived in the area for over 25 years when it was still a forest, regretted that the Anambra government could evict them from the area without notice.

Ifeoma said there was scarcity of shops because of the buildings in the area and that the available ones were unaffordable to medium-scale business operators.

It is sad, we supported this government because the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) assured that they represent the interest of the masses but see how they have rendered us useless.

“We needed at least one month notice if they must sack us but, as you can see, they came suddenly with their caterpillar and destroyed our containers and goods. What we have is what we quickly rescued,” he said.

Mr John Olanye, a resident of the area, said the action was inimical to safety and security of the peoples of the area. Olanye said most of the rescued items including bags of sachet water were being exposed to sunlight and rainfall with the risk of being stolen and causing cancer to consumers.

These petty businesses have been of immense help to the people living in the area. Apart from making money to sustain their families, they have been part of the development of the area, I have known some of them for about 15 years.

“They have the family they are feeding but now, they have lost their sources of livelihood and crime will likely increase.

“We had expected that this government would bring public primary and secondary schools which had eluded us for decades instead of destroying our businesses,” he said.

Mr Ossy Onuko, the Managing Director of ACTDA, whose agency carried out the destruction, did not take his calls nor respond to text message sent to him.

However, Mr Paul Nwosu, Commissioner for Information in Anambra, said the action was in line with the urban renewal policy of the state government aimed at evolving a healthy and green environment.

Nwosu said it was not true that traders were given only 24 hours before the caterpillar was moved in.

They were given prior statutory notice, it’s not true that it was 24 hours notice. Victims will always lament to whip up sentiment,” he said

