Petrol souvenir: Lagos Police Commissioner orders arrest of host

The CP also instructed that every person involved in the act should be arrested.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi [Punch]

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the host of a party where petrol was shared to guests as souvenirs should be arrested.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the police spokesman in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, on Saturday, March 5, 202.

Ajisebutu expressed dismay that despite several warnings by relevant agencies, some people could still be so reckless to display such inflammable substance in an enclosed environment.

He said the act was done without any consideration for the safety of lives and properties in the area.

As earlier report by Pulse, operatives of the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad had stormed the Havilah Event Centre, Oniru, where petrol was handed out as souvenirs.

This came shortly after the state government, through the commissioner of information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, revealed that investigation had commenced into the viral video that showed kegs of petrol being shared as souvenirs to guests at an event.

Omotoso had also said the action posed a great danger to lives and properties adding that everyone found responsible will be duly punished.

The police statement read in part, “It’s regrettable that in spite of series of warnings and sensitisations carried out by the Police and other relevant government agencies, some individuals could be handling such combustible substance in a public place in total disregard to safety of lives and properties.

“Still concerned about the safety, and protection of lives and properties of citizens, the Lagos State Police Command once again appeals to citizens to avoid this kind of condemnable act in the name of generosity.

“Although the event centre where the distribution of the souvenirs took place has been located and subsequently sealed, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, has in addition, ordered the arrest of all persons involved in this regrettable and reprehensible act.”

The video seemed to have triggered many Nigerians who have had to endure the excruciating effect of the ongoing nationwide fuel scarcity.

For barely a month now, Lagosians, and indeed Nigerians, have been queueing up at filling stations in a bid to get fuel while the insufficient supply has caused a hike in transportation fares.

