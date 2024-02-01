ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tony Ifeanyi, the state Commissioner for Petroleum, said the government was handling the issue and that it would be settled soon.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Recommended articles

Chinedu Anyaso and Emeka Iloafor, Chairman and Secretary of IPMAN Enugu Depot Community, made the call in a reminder letter to Soludo.

The letter was entitled “Re; Request For Debt Payment of ₦900,664,805.00 Owed Our Members For Diesel Supplied And Services Rendered In Respect Of Street Lights”.

A copy of the letter which was made available to journalists in Awka on Thursday, said months after returning generators in their custody as directed as a condition for payment, the government was yet to honour its promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The marketers said the affected members could no longer remain in business as they were under a heavy burden of debt to their banks and their staff, some of whom had been laid off.

According to IPMAN, “We humbly request once more for the debt payment in respect of the above subject matter.

“Your Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs wrote to us that our members that were owed these debts were withholding government generators.

“They have since returned and reported back to his office since December 2023.

“We have not heard from him since then and our members are seriously and heavily indebted to banks and individuals who are threatening them on a daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kindly intervene to save the situation as we are ready to always cooperate with your government for its success,” he said.

It would be recalled that IPMAN had in September last year made payment of the debt owed to about 70 members who operated as contractors in the streetlight project of Anambra before the government terminated the contracts to migrate to solar-powered street lights.

Tony Ifeanya, the state Commissioner for Petroleum, said the government was handling the issue and that it would be settled soon.

According to him, we are handling it, we are talking with them. It will be sorted out soon.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police restrict movement in Lagos, 25 other states for Saturday by-election

Police restrict movement in Lagos, 25 other states for Saturday by-election

CBN relaxes restrictions on FX rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators

CBN relaxes restrictions on FX rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators

Police warn politicians against importing thugs for Kano re-run election

Police warn politicians against importing thugs for Kano re-run election

Youth minister unveils scorecard after 100 days in office

Youth minister unveils scorecard after 100 days in office

Bank customers decry hardship, reduced purchasing power amid naira fall

Bank customers decry hardship, reduced purchasing power amid naira fall

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra

Afe Babalola University now mentoring centre for international varsities – VC

Afe Babalola University now mentoring centre for international varsities – VC

Katsina elders not speaking for North, Matawalle reacts to threat against Tinubu

Katsina elders not speaking for North, Matawalle reacts to threat against Tinubu

Police burst 12-member fake dollar syndicate in Gombe

Police burst 12-member fake dollar syndicate in Gombe

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo