ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi greets Oyegun at 84

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi recalled that Oyegun served in the Cabinet Office, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Recommended articles

Obi, in his congratulatory message on his official tweet in Lagos on Saturday, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo for establishing an institution in Oyegun’s honor.

The former Anambra governor said naming John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) after Oyegun was the most deserving.

He said: “My Family and I join other Nigerians to celebrate a most distinguished Nigerian, Chief John Oyegun, on his 84th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We equally thank the governor of Edo, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for honoring Oyegun with the establishment of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) being commissioned today.”

Obi said the establishment of the academy after his name showed that Oyegun remained a committed and patriotic Nigerian.

He said Oyegun had an Economics degree in 1963 and joining the Federal Civil Service, devoted his life and career to a better Nigeria rising to the position of a Federal Permanent Secretary in 1975 at the age of 36.

Obi recalled that Oyegun served in the Cabinet Office, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Obi said the establishment of JOOPSA would assessed Nigeria’s performance with regards to governance indicators such as rule of law, regulatory quality, government effectiveness, voice, and accountability

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Anambra governor said the socio-economic growth and development of a society was determined largely by the effective formulation and execution of government policies.

He said this was by providing the required training to civil servants, with selfless and accountable leaders like Oyegun as a role model was most commendable.

Obi said the establishment of the institution was in line with the demand for a New Nigeria that they saw as possible.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Tinubu reiterates commitment to meaningful opportunities for youths

Tinubu reiterates commitment to meaningful opportunities for youths

CAN calls for thorough investigation into Zaria mosque collapse

CAN calls for thorough investigation into Zaria mosque collapse

Peter Obi greets Oyegun at 84

Peter Obi greets Oyegun at 84

Police unaware of any protest in Kano over Niger coup - Commissioner

Police unaware of any protest in Kano over Niger coup - Commissioner

Navy military school graduates 54 sailors

Navy military school graduates 54 sailors

Seyi Tinubu’s foundation to create over 10,000 jobs for youths

Seyi Tinubu’s foundation to create over 10,000 jobs for youths

EFCC advocates corruption studies in Nigerian school curriculum

EFCC advocates corruption studies in Nigerian school curriculum

Protest breaks out in Kano over planned military invasion of Niger

Protest breaks out in Kano over planned military invasion of Niger

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Nigerian soldiers are the backbone of the ECOMOG forces. [BBC]

Heads of State who sent Nigerian military to fight in other African countries