Peter Obi greets Oyegun at 84

Obi, in his congratulatory message on his official tweet in Lagos on Saturday, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo for establishing an institution in Oyegun’s honor.

The former Anambra governor said naming John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) after Oyegun was the most deserving.

He said: “My Family and I join other Nigerians to celebrate a most distinguished Nigerian, Chief John Oyegun, on his 84th birthday.

“We equally thank the governor of Edo, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for honoring Oyegun with the establishment of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) being commissioned today.”

Obi said the establishment of the academy after his name showed that Oyegun remained a committed and patriotic Nigerian.

He said Oyegun had an Economics degree in 1963 and joining the Federal Civil Service, devoted his life and career to a better Nigeria rising to the position of a Federal Permanent Secretary in 1975 at the age of 36.

Obi recalled that Oyegun served in the Cabinet Office, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Obi said the establishment of JOOPSA would assessed Nigeria’s performance with regards to governance indicators such as rule of law, regulatory quality, government effectiveness, voice, and accountability

The former Anambra governor said the socio-economic growth and development of a society was determined largely by the effective formulation and execution of government policies.

He said this was by providing the required training to civil servants, with selfless and accountable leaders like Oyegun as a role model was most commendable.