RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi receives rousing cheers at Redemption Camp

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi was visiting the Redemption Camp for the first time.

Peter Obi at Redemption Camp on Friday. [PM News]
Peter Obi at Redemption Camp on Friday. [PM News]

Obi spotted: In a short video that surfaced online, the former Anambra State Governor was captured with a mild smile on his face as he sits quietly among the congregants on his first ever visit to the church.

Meanwhile, a loud, rousing cheers brooke out from the crowd when Obi was introduced at the event.

The reception: Welcoming Obi to the convention, the announcer said, “We welcome to the Redemption Camp for the first time Mr. Peter Obi.”

He joined other participants on the night to mark the 70th annual convention of church.

Others welcomed and introduced are: the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke; the National Superintendent of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and National Treasurer of the PFN, Reverend Sam Aboyeji; the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; and the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is represented by his wife.

Similar visit: Recall that the frontline presidential candidate had received a similar reception when he visited Pastor Paul Enenche's Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Pulse reports that Obi and other dignitaries joined other worshippers on the night to pray for peace and security of the country.

Thousands of worshippers had thronged the church for its Mid-Year Praise and Worship Night, to seek the face of God over the state of security and other challenges facing the country.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi receives rousing cheers at Redemption Camp

Peter Obi receives rousing cheers at Redemption Camp

2023: Gbajabiamila decries division-based political conversion

2023: Gbajabiamila decries division-based political conversion

APC job: Lalong apologises to Catholic Bishops over comment about Pope

APC job: Lalong apologises to Catholic Bishops over comment about Pope

Wike is not challenging outcome of PDP presidential primary – Gana

Wike is not challenging outcome of PDP presidential primary – Gana

BUA, others' growth evidence of correctness of our policies – Buhari

BUA, others' growth evidence of correctness of our policies – Buhari

FG inaugurates committee to review IPPIS, others over irregularities

FG inaugurates committee to review IPPIS, others over irregularities

Senator Alimikhena leads scores of APC members to PDP in Edo

Senator Alimikhena leads scores of APC members to PDP in Edo

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Group wants Lalong punished over reference to Pope

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Group wants Lalong punished over reference to Pope

Group launches initiative to sentisitize Nigerians on governance

Group launches initiative to sentisitize Nigerians on governance

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested