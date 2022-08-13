Peter Obi receives rousing cheers at Redemption Camp

Obi spotted: In a short video that surfaced online, the former Anambra State Governor was captured with a mild smile on his face as he sits quietly among the congregants on his first ever visit to the church.

Meanwhile, a loud, rousing cheers brooke out from the crowd when Obi was introduced at the event.

The reception: Welcoming Obi to the convention, the announcer said, “We welcome to the Redemption Camp for the first time Mr. Peter Obi.”

He joined other participants on the night to mark the 70th annual convention of church.

Others welcomed and introduced are: the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke; the National Superintendent of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and National Treasurer of the PFN, Reverend Sam Aboyeji; the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; and the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is represented by his wife.

Similar visit: Recall that the frontline presidential candidate had received a similar reception when he visited Pastor Paul Enenche's Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Pulse reports that Obi and other dignitaries joined other worshippers on the night to pray for peace and security of the country.